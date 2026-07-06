Indian junior hockey squad heads to Belgium for 6-match European tour

Bengaluru: The 24-member Indian junior men’s hockey team departed from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Saturday night for its exposure tour of Belgium, with matches scheduled from July 7 to 17, 2026.

Under new coach Frederic Soyez, the team will play six matches against Austria, Belgium, German, and the Netherlands as part of its preparations for key upcoming international competitions, including the Junior Asia Cup.

India will play two matches each against Austria and Belgium, along with one match each against Germany and the Netherlands. Five matches will be played at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, while the final fixture against the Netherlands will be held at the Hockey Centre of Excellence in Antwerp. IANS

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