Indian junior men’s and women’s hockey teams primed to defend AHF Junior Asia Cup titles in China

Moqi: The Indian junior men’s and women’s hockey teams are set to defend their respective crowns at the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026, scheduled to be held from September 4 to 13. Both teams arrive at the tournament with strong credentials and extensive preparation, looking to launch their title defence on a winning note.

The Indian women’s team lifted the AHF Junior Asia Cup trophy in the last two editions and will be led by midfielder Khaidem Shileima Chanu this time. The team has undergone a structured training programme under newly appointed coach Tim White, who assumed charge earlier this year.

As part of their preparations for the continental tournament, an extended squad undertook a valuable exposure tour of the United Kingdom, where they played seven high-intensity matches against Scotland Senior Women, USA U-21, England U-21 and Belgium U-21. The demanding series provided the players with valuable international match experience while offering important learnings across different styles of play.

The exposure tour also helped the squad sharpen its tactical understanding, improve match readiness and strengthen its overall preparedness ahead of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026.

“Our first game is against South Korea on Saturday, so we are preparing for that. The team has acclimatised well. The weather is a bit cooler (in Moqi), but conditions are good, and we are really looking forward to Match 1,” said coach White.

“In terms of our expectations, we prepared well in Bengaluru over a number of months, including a tour of the UK and some games against a combined team. We feel our game is in good order and we are well prepared to play against the best teams in Asia. We are looking forward to seeing how our game plan is going to stand up against the best teams. I am sure the girls will do India proud,” he added.

India, placed in the Elite Pool, will begin its campaign against South Korea on September 5. The team will then face Malaysia on September 6, before taking on Japan on September 8 and hosts China on September 9. IANS

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