Women's T20 Asia Cup: Smriti Mandhana hits ton as India thrash Hong Kong China

Dubai: India thrashed Hong Kong China by 137 runs in the Women's T20 Asia Cup on Thursday.

After scoring 193 runs, Indian women bundled out the minnors at just 56 runs in 16.2 overs. For India, Deepti Sharma took 3 wickets for 9 while Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani and Prema Rawat took 2 wickets each.

Earlier, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana hit a stroke-filled 124 off 64 balls, which also helped her become the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket, as she guided India to post 193/5.

Opening the batting alongside Shafali Verma after Hong Kong China elected to bowl first, Smriti overcame a slow, low-paced surface in Dubai to register her second T20I century laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes, making her the first Indian women’s batter to achieve this landmark.

In doing so, she surpassed former teammate Mithali Raj's international career tally of 10,868 runs, while also claiming her 18th international hundred across formats - the most centuries hit by a batter in women's international cricket and took her past Meg Lanning in the list.

For Hong Kong China, it was a tough outing as they struggled to nail their lengths and put pressure on the batters. India began cautiously by taking five runs from Iqra Sahar's opening over. But Smriti found her rhythm in the second over by sweeping wrist-spinner Kary Chan for the innings' first boundary, before Shafali Verma exploded in the sixth over off Marina Lamplough, hitting two sixes and two fours in a 22-run over to push India to 60/0 at the end of the powerplay.

The 50-run opening stand, their 29th fifty-plus stand in T20Is, ended in the eighth over when Shafali miscued a full toss from off-spinner Ruchitha Venkatesh to fall for 28. Pratika Rawal (10) fell in the 13th over by miscuing Joyleen Kaur to point.

Mandhana reached her landmark century by cutting Marina through backward point in the 17th over to reach her century off 58 balls. Her 124 off 64 balls, featuring 14 fours and seven sixes, also marked the highest individual score in Women's T20 Asia Cup history, eclipsing Chamari Athapaththu's 119 not out against Malaysia in 2024. IANS

Also Read: Sri Lanka suffers USD 20 million blow as ICC shifts Women’s Champions Trophy to India