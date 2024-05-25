Indian junior men’s hockey team suffer narrow loss against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push

Breda: Indian junior men’s hockey team suffered a narrow 4-5 loss against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in the third game of their European tour.

Captain Rohit (18’), Sourabh Anand Khushwaha (24’), Ankit Pal (32’), and Arshdeep Singh (58’) got on the scoresheet for India but were unable to overturn the five-goal deficit.

The Indian junior men’s hockey team will play their next match against Germany in Monchengladbach on May 28. Agencies

