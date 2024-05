Breda: The Indian junior women’s hockey team commenced their tour of Europe with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands’ club Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push.

Hina Bano and Kanika Siwach etched their names on the scoresheet to secure the victory for India.

India team will play their next match against Belgium. IANS

