Indian kayakers, canoers eye Paris Olympic quota at Asian Canoe Sprint Olympic Qualifier

New Delhi: Top Indian kayakers and canoers will be paddling to secure Paris 2024 quotas at the Asian Canoe Sprint Olympic Qualifier, scheduled to start at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. The 2024 Asian Canoe Sprint Championships will come to an end on April 21. Thirteen Indian competitors will compete in the Tokyo event out of which 10 will fight for the Olympic quota, whereas the remaining three will be competing in non-Olympic categories and will just be chasing medals.

Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam, bronze medallists at the Asian Games, will spearhead India's push for medals and Paris 2024 quotas in Tokyo. The other quota contenders from the Indian contingent are Varinder Singh (men's K1 1000m), Rimson Mairembam/Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat (men's K2 500m), Gyaneshwor Singh Philem (men's C1 1000m), Parvathy Geetha/Soniya Devi Phairembam (women's K2 500m), and Neha Devi Leichonbam/Kaveri (women's C2 500m).

Olympic quotas will be guaranteed to the top two boats in the men's and women's K1 and C1 events as well as the top boat in the men's and women's K2 and C2 events. IANS

Also Read: International Olympic Committee (IOC) launches Paris 2024 official mobile game

Also Watch: