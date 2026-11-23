Auckland, Nov 22: The Indian men’s hockey team played out a 2-2 draw against hosts New Zealand in the third and final match of the 2026 India/New Zealand Century of Sporting Unity Event at the Lloyd Elsmore Hockey Stadium in Auckland on Sunday.

With this result, India concluded the three-match series unbeaten, having registered a 3-2 victory in the opening encounter on 19 November, followed by two successive 2-2 draws.

New Zealand got off to a strong start, taking the lead in the 9th minute through Dylan Thomas, who converted a penalty corner to put the hosts 1-0 ahead.

India responded well and found the equaliser in the 16th minute when Captain Sanjay converted a penalty corner to bring the scores level at 1-1. The visitors then took the lead just two minutes later, with Karthi Selvam finding the back of the net with a field goal in the 18th minute, giving India a 2-1 advantage.

India carried their lead into the latter stages of the match, but New Zealand continued to push for an equaliser. Their efforts paid off in the 55th minute when Benji Culhane scored a field goal to make it 2-2. Both teams looked to find a late winner, but neither side managed to break the deadlock as the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The three-match series celebrated 100 years of sporting ties between India and New Zealand, dating back to 1926, when an Indian Army hockey team featuring legendary Major Dhyan Chand toured New Zealand. The centenary event provided an opportunity for both nations to celebrate their shared sporting history and strengthen their hockey ties. IANS

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