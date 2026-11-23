India achieve their third highest total in Tests

¨ 759/7d vs England, Chennai 2016

¨ 726/9d vs New Zealand, Mumbai 2009

¨ 720/9d vs New Zealand, Wellington 2026

¨ 707/10 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo 2010

¨ 705/7d vs Australia, Sydney 2004.

Wellington: Devon Conway made a gritty unbeaten 59 to keep New Zealand in the fight at 119/2 at stumps on day four, after centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant powered India to 720/9 declared in the first Test at the Basin Reserve here on Sunday. The hosts still trail by 233 runs with a full day to go.

With victory no longer on the cards, New Zealand batted out 45 overs for the loss of two wickets. Conway soaked up 137 balls for making 59, laced with six boundaries, and found help from Henry Nicholls (31) and Rachin Ravindra (27 not out) to keep New Zealand’s hopes of escaping with a draw alive.

Records tumbled during India’s first innings, which they declared during the second session. Their score of 720/9 in 166 overs is the highest total ever made in New Zealand, and for the first time in Test history a side saw each of its first seven partnerships go past 50. Pant’s 128 off 153 balls - his ninth Test hundred and first in New Zealand - also carried him past Brendon McCullum to be at second spot among Test cricket’s six-hitters.

India had seemed to be building towards a declaration from the middle of day three. Shubman Gill’s purposeful 98 on Saturday had put them 118 runs ahead, and on Sunday Pant thrilled a packed, sun-drenched crowd as nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj and Dhruv Jurel helped India pile on 234 runs in 41 overs.

In reply, Tom Latham, who was castled while shouldering arms against Bumrah in the first innings, survived an inswinger first ball. But the next ball, a touch shorter and wider, straightened away off the seam, and Latham pushed at it to give a catch behind to Pant.

Latham became only the third New Zealand captain to bag a Test pair. Bumrah joined S Sreesanth and Zaheer Khan as the only Indian bowlers known to have taken a wicket in the opening over of both innings of a Test.

Nicholls, who hit an unbeaten 175 in the first innings, got going by edging Bumrah past gully for four, and had a lucky escape in the seventh over. Struck on the back pad without offering a shot, he was given not out by umpire Richard Illingworth, and India’s review returned the umpire’s call.

Previously, Rahul (136) and Pant (128) scored centuries, while Gill (98), Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Jurel (78) were the other notable contributors in India’s mammoth first innings score.

In the morning session, India plundered 143 runs from 27.5 overs, as New Zealand continued to toil. Resuming from 486/4, nightwatchman Kamboj was in an adventurous mood. He punished two half-volleys from Kyle Jamieson for successive boundaries and pulled Nathan Smith twice to the fence as 19 came in two overs.

On 95, Pant reverse-swept Phillips for four and then danced down to clear long-off for a six that brought up his century in 135 balls. He is now one of nine Asian batters with Test hundreds in all four SENA countries, and the first India wicketkeeper-batter to achieve the feat. Only Adam Gilchrist (17) and Andy Flower (12) have more Test hundreds as designated wicketkeepers.

Jurel and Washington Sundar kept the runs flowing at the start of the afternoon session, and their stand crossed 50 in no-fuss fashion to complete the unique feat of seven successive half-century partnerships. Jurel reached a risk-free fifty off 61 balls, even as Ravindra had Washington caught and bowled for 24.

With the surface still offering little to the bowlers, India face a long haul on Monday as they hunt the eight wickets needed to go 1-0 up. New Zealand will take heart from the Basin Reserve’s history: their two longest rearguards to save Tests, 220.3 overs against Sri Lanka in 1991 and 210 against India in 2014, both came at this venue. IANS

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