Indian Men’s Hockey Team leave for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches in Europe

Bengaluru: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team left for Antwerp, Belgium on Tuesday for the Europe leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 where the winner of this season will be determined.

India, currently placed third in the points table, behind table toppers the Netherlands and Australia, will take on hosts Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp between May 22 to 26 followed by matches against Germany and Great Britain from June 1 to 9 in London.

While India will be vying to finish the prestigious league with top honours, they will also be focused on eliminating any chinks in their armour ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris starting this July.

“The team is quite excited to get back on the road again for yet another challenging outing where we will take on the world’s best teams in the FIH Hockey Pro League,” expressed captain Harmanpreet Singh ahead of the team’s departure.

“We will be travelling on the back of a very intense training camp at SAI, Bengaluru over the past few weeks where we focused on our conditioning and played intra-squad matches regularly. The team is shaping well, and the Pro League is an important event for us to iron out the flaws in our execution ahead of the Olympics,” asserted the ace drag flicker. IANS

