Indian Navy FT sink NEROCA 2-0 to claim first win in Durand Cup Group D

Imphal: Indian Navy FT bounced back from their opening defeat with a clinical performance to secure a 2-0 victory over North Eastern Re-Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) Football Club in a Group D fixture of the 135th Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal on Wednesday. Roshan Panna opened the scoring in the first half before E. Muhammed Inayath sealed the result after the interval, as the Sailors produced a disciplined and clinical performance to register their first win of this year's competition.

The victory took Indian Navy to three points from two matches, lifting them to second place in the Group D standings. NEROCA FC, meanwhile, remained at the bottom of the table with one point from their opening two fixtures. IANS

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