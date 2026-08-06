Khalin Joshi turns J&K Open 2026 into one-man race

SRINAGAR: Khalin Joshi tightened his stranglehold on the J&K Open 2026 at Royal Springs Golf Course on Wednesday, producing another clinical display to carve out a commanding seven-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Rs 1-crore championship.

The Bengaluru golfer, who stormed to the top with a stunning opening-round 63, followed it with a composed five-under 66 to move to 13-under 129 after 36 holes. More significantly, the 33-year-old former Asian Tour winner kept his card bogey-free, leaving Delhi’s two-time Asian Tour winner Rashid Khan and Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema trailing at six-under 136.

Joshi’s charge was built around three birdies and a spectacular eagle, with his control off the tee and precision around the greens proving decisive.

Starting from the 10th tee, he opened his account on the 12th by firing a five-iron to within two feet and then sank a six-footer on the 13th. Another precise approach on the third set up a three-foot birdie before the Bengaluru professional delivered the round’s defining blow on the par-five seventh.

After finding the fairway with his drive, Joshi unleashed a seven-iron from approximately 190 yards to within 20 feet before rolling in the eagle putt.

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