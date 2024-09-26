Indian Olympics Association (IOA) to hold executive council meeting on September 26

New Delhi: The Indian Olympics Association (IOA) will hold its executive council meeting on Thursday at IOA Bhawan in the national capital.

The agenda, which will be discussed in the meeting for transparency and good governance in the organisation, includes unauthorised expenses done at Paris Olympics with regards to room upgrade of president at cost of IOA.

It will also discuss the sponsorship details of Paris Olympics and the additional expenditure incurred in the Games in Paris, along with the unauthorised taking of persons on foreign trips in the purported capacity of representatives of IOA and will also discuss the list of officials and delegations nominated to represent India at Paris Olympics. IANS

Also Read: PT Usha defends Indian Olympic Association (IOA) medical team over Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification

Also Watch: