China Open: India’s Malvika Bansod stuns Paris Olympics medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung

NEW DELHI: India’s Malvika Bansod pulled off a sensational straight-game victory over Paris Olympics bronze medallist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the women’s singles opening round of the China Open Super 100 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Indian, ranked 43rd in the world, displayed immense grit as she saved three game points in the opening game to defeat the world No. 7 Indonesian 26-24, 21-19 in a 46-minute match, marking the biggest win of her career.

Malvika will next take on Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour, a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist.

She was the sole Indian bright spot in the women’s singles as compatriots Aakarshi Kashyap and Samiya Imad Farooqui exited in the first round. Aakarshi lost to Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Pin-Chian 15-21, 19-21, while Samiya was outplayed by Gilmour 9-21 7-21 in a one-sided contest.

In other Indian results, the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand went down 21-16 15-21 17-21 to Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu.

The mixed doubles duo of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy lost 10-21 16-21 to Malaysia’s Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing. Agencies

