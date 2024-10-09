Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to lead India in International Masters League (IML)

Mumbai: Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar will lead India in the inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML), in which teams from six cricketing powerhouses — India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies — will be competing. The tournament is set to take place from November 17 to December 8 and the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will be hosting the opening leg of four matches.

The captains in the International Masters League are; Sachin Tendulkar (India), Brian Lara (West Indies), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Shane Watson (Australia), Eoin Morgan (England), and Jacques Kallis (South Africa). The tournament will kick off with a high-octane fixture between India and Sri Lanka on November 17, pitting Tendulkar against Kumar Sangakkara, a throwback to their legendary encounters of the past.

“As the ambassador and face of the IML, I am looking forward to leading and representing India Masters in the league. The action on the field will no doubt be competitive and exciting. All the players are excited at the prospect of playing the IML at multiple venues. It’s an opportunity to inspire the next generation while celebrating the sport that we all love,” Cricket icon and league ambassador Tendulkar said.

Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara added, "Playing against the best once again in this format is special. Fans will get to see competitive cricket and relive some unforgettable moments."

The action will then move to Lucknow (Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BRSABV) Ekana Cricket Stadium on November 21, where India will play South Africa.

Raipur will host eight games in all, including the semifinals and the final on December 8, in which the first-ever champions of the International Masters League (IML) will be crowned. IANS

