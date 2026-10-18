Indian para-athlete Anmol Vasistha handed three-year doping ban by IPC

NEW DELHI: Indian para-athlete Anmol Vasistha has been handed a three-year suspension by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid during the New Delhi World Para Athletics Grand Prix in March.

The IPC confirmed that Vasistha’s urine sample, collected during the men’s javelin throw F55 competition on March 11, contained a metabolite of dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone (DHCMT), a substance prohibited under the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) 2026 list.

DHCMT belongs to the category of anabolic androgenic steroids.

Vasistha was provisionally suspended on April 24 while his case was being resolved. He subsequently admitted to the anti-doping rule violation and accepted the sanctions proposed by the IPC.

His period of ineligibility extends from April 24, 2026, to April 23, 2029, during which he cannot participate in competitions or other sporting activities, except authorised anti-doping education and rehabilitation programmes. Agencies

Also Read: Amruta Pujari clinches silver at U-23 World Wrestling Championships