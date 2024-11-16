Indian player Prajnesh Gunneswaran announces retirement from professional tennis

New Delhi: Indian tennis player Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who once reached a career-high ATP ranking of No. 75, announced his retirement from professional tennis on Friday.

The 35-year-old announced his decision via social media post with a caption, “Hanging up my racquet. Thank you.”

“As I write this, my heart swells with gratitude, pride, and a touch of nostalgia. Today, I step off the competitive tennis court for the last time. For over three decades, this game has been my sanctuary, my greatest teacher, and my most faithful companion. From the first swing of my racquet to representing India on the grandest stages, the journey has been nothing short of extraordinary,” Prajnesh wrote on Instagram.

Gunneswaran broke into top 100, achieving the career-high ranking of No. 75, the eighth highest for an Indian in the Open Era, and ended the year as No. 1 men’s singles Indian player in 2019 after coming back from knee injury. IANS

