Indian players capable to cause upset in Paris: Monalisa Barua Mehta

GUWAHATI: Paddler Monalisa Barua Mehta, a recipient of the Arjuna Award, believes that the world’s best players will not take Indian athletes lightly in the Paris Olympics. Talking to The Sentinel at the side line of a function, organized by the Assam Olympic Association, she added that table tennis in India is now moving in the right direction. Here are the excerpts

The Sentinel (TS): India had significant advancements in table tennis...

Monalisa: Yes. It’s true. We have made a lot of progress. Players started to beat world champions and also improving their international ranking. The most crucial thing is that we are now taken seriously by the global leaders in this game.

(TS): What factors are driving this advancement?

Monalisa: I believe there are a number of factors contributing to Indian table tennis’s development. Through their different schemes, the Sports Ministry is assisting players with training, providing of equipment, and exposure trips on a regular basis. It helps the players to perform better in a variety of ranking tournaments and gain crucial points which are essential for qualifying for major international tournaments. Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is also playing a crucial role in the development of Table tennis in India.

(TS): Could you please elaborate on UTT’s role?

Monalisa: Almost all the top ranked players are now part of UTT. It gives good exposure to our players. They had the chance to practise alongside and compete against the best players of the world. The players’ mindsets were also changed by the event, and they began to think that they could defeat the players with the highest rankings as well. If you wish to rule the international arena, you must possess this kind of tenacity.

(TS): What can we anticipate from the Indian TT squad in the Paris Olympics?

Monalisa: Olympic competition is intense and medal-winning performance demands consistent work. Our players can beat any player in the world on their day, so it won’t come as a surprise if you see that some of them have caused significant upsets in Paris.

(TS): Any message for Lovlina Borgohain who is participating in the Olympics for second time...

Monalisa: I met Lovlina multiple times, and each time I discovered that she is an extremely driven and motivated athlete. She put a lot of effort into getting ready for the Olympics in Paris and I hope that her dedication will enable the boxer to make podium finish once more at the Olympics. Best wishes to Lovlina! Don’t take pressure and play your own game.

