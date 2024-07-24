Assam send best wishes to boxer Lovlina Borgohain for Paris Olympics 2024

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Amateur Boxing Association, in association with the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare of Assam, organized a ‘good luck’ signature campaign to send best wishes to Assam boxer Lovlina Borgohain. The event was held at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium in the city.

Lovlina, the bronze medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, will represent India in the Paris Olympics, which are scheduled to be held on July 26. It will be the second occasion when the boxer will participate in the Olympics.

Today’s function was attended by Sport and Youth Welfare Minister of Assam, Nandita Gorlosa, as the chief guest. In a brief speech, Gorlosa, wishing Lovlina good luck, said, “She is working hard to reach her goal. I hope this time also Lovlina will be able to make the podium finish and will bring laurels for us. Wishing her the best.”

Among those who graced the occasion were Director of Sports and Youth Welfare Pradip Timung, Executive Director of SAI Regional Centre, Guwahati B K Mittal, secretary of the Assam Olympic Association Lakhya Konwar, secretary of the Assam Amateur Boxing Association Hemanta Kalita, sports organizer Kalyan Gogoi, and Lima Borgohain, sister of Lovlina.

It may be mentioned here that the Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma started the best wishes campaign for Lovlina signing in a gamocha recently. Talking to The Sentinel, Hemanta Kalita said that all the best wishes will be handed over to Lovlina in Paris before her first bout in the competition. Lovlina and the other members of the Indian contingent reached Paris on Monday. She is likely to start her campaign on July 31. Apart from Lovlina, the Indian boxing team has another representative from Assam, Pranamika Bora, who is accompanying the team as one of the members of Team India’s coaching staff.

