Indian players could be fined if found guilty for breaching bio-bubble

MELBOURNE: The five Indian cricketers who have been facing probe into the alleged breach of Cricket Australia's (CA) bio-security protocols and were put in isolation could face fines if investigations find them guilty going by the past instances of the cricketers.



Last month, just a couple of days before the start of India-Australia Test series, Cricket Australia (CA) had found Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence, who were representing Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, breaching its code of conduct for the T20 tournament.

Both players and members of the public came in close contact and a selfie of the incident later emerged on social media which prompted CA's investigation.

Brisbane Heat were fined USD 50,000, with USD 20,000 suspended for the remainder of the BBL season for a breach of sections 1, 3, 4 and 9 of the Covid-19 Directive for State Associations and W/BBL Teams.

Both Lynn and Lawrence were charged for four breaches of CA's code of conduct. The players were fined USD 10,000, with USD 4,000 suspended for the remainder of the BBL 10 season.

The England and Wales Cricket Board had in July fined their premier fast bowler Jofra Archer with an undisclosed amount for breaching the bio-bubble and going to his home in Brighton after the end of the first Test in Southampton. He was also dropped for the second Test as a penalty. IANS

