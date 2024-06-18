Indian players engage in beach volleyball ahead of Super 8 clash against Afghanistan

Bridgetown: The Indian team engaged in a friendly beach volleyball match in Barbados ahead of their Super 8 clash against Afghanistan.

With the sun shining over the beach, Virat Kohli, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed and many other star cricketers engaged in a volleyball match.

The BCCI shared a video on X of the stars playing volleyball and captioned it, “Unwinding at the beach, the #TeamIndia way!”

India qualified for the Super 8 stage following their triumph over the co-hosts USA in New York. The Rohit Sharma-led side won three consecutive games in Group A to seal their spot in the final eight.

India began their campaign with a convincing 8-wicket win over Ireland. They effortlessly chased down 97 in the 13th over to kick off their campaign on a dominating note.

In their second group-stage game against arch-rival Pakistan, India tottered and folded on 119 following a fierce spell from the Men in Green pacers. In reply, Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with the new ball. Pakistan were restricted Pakistan to 113/7 and India won by six runs.

In their third game, after a sensational spell from Arshdeep Singh, the co-hosts USA asked a lot of questions of the India batters. Chasing 111, the stalwart duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell against left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar. Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav held their composure and guided India to a 7-wicket win.

India’s match against Canada was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield in Florida.

India finished at the top of Group A with seven points and will begin their Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan on Sunday in Barbados. (ANI)

Also Read: Afghanistan star spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahma ruled out of T20 World Cup; Hazratullah joins squad

Also Watch: