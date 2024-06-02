T20 World Cup: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar picks Hardik Pandya ahead of Shivam Dube

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar opined that he would pick Hardik Pandya over Shivam Dube for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean islands, due to his proven record at international events.

Since coming into the Indian team in 2016, Pandya excelled in his all-round roles in all formats, till a back injury in the 2018 Asia Cup and surgery post the 2019 World Cup stopped him from being back at his absolute best, resulting in him playing only as a batter in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where India didn’t even enter the semifinals.

“My vote will always go to Hardik Pandya. I know he had a pretty quiet IPL, but look back at the last T20 World Cup India played. In the last match against England at Adelaide, Hardik Pandya scored 60 off 30 balls, or around 60 off 33 balls, with a strike rate of 190, after India had scored 62 in their first 10 overs. When it comes to T20 World Cups and marquee events, you back the players who excel on the big stage,” he said. IANS

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh to play against Oman as pure batter

Also Watch: