Indian Premier League 2024: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill penalised

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees after ‘maintaining a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night. “As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Gill was fined INR 24 lakhs,” the BCCI/IPL statement read. IANS

Also Read: Axar Patel to lead Delhi Capitals in Pant’s absence: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

Also watch: