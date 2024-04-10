Indian Premier League 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings in thriller

Mullanpur: Sunrisers Hyderabad registered their third win in the Indian Premier League 2024 as they defeated Punjab Kings by 2 runs in a thriller at the PCA Stadium on Tuesday night.

Chasing 183 runs to win, the hosts needed 29 runs from the final over which was bowled by Jaydev Unadkat. Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh hit 3 sixes and gathered 26 runs from that over which was not enough for win. They finally managed 180 runs in allotted overs losing 6 wickets. The duo put on unbeaten 66 runs from 27 balls for the 7th wicket. Shashank made 46 runs from 25 balls while Ashutosh added 33 fron 15 balls after the top order’s failure. Sam Curran (29) and Sikandar Raza (28) and Jitesh Sharma (19) contributed some runs in the middle overs.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar Reddy hammered a 37-ball 64 and raised 50 runs off 18 balls for the sixth wicket partnership with Abdul Samad but Arshdeep Singh's four-fer pegged back Sunrisers Hyderabad as they managed 182/9.

The 20-year-old Reddy hammered his maiden half-century in IPL off 32 balls and rescued them from 100/5 to reach a good total after Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to field first.

Arshdeep turned out to be the thorn in the side for SRH, claiming two wickets in an over twice, once at the start and again in the death overs as he finished with 4-29 as PBKS used the conditions superbly to put SRH under pressure.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 182/9 in 20 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 64, Abdul Samad 25; Arsndeep Singh 4-29, Sam Curran 2-41, Harshal Patel 2-30) beat Punjab Kings 180/6 in 20 overs (Shashank Singh 46no, Ashutosh Sharma 33no, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/32). Agencies

