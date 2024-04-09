Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan refines his shots ahead of clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Mullanpur (Punjab): Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan refined his shots on Monday ahead of their second home game against in-form SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

PBKS will lock horns with SRH in the 23rd encounter of IPL 2024 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The PBKS franchise took to their official social media handle on X and shared the left-hander’s video with a caption: “Shikhar aesthetics”.

Dhawan is the second-highest scorer in the history of IPL so far. The left-hand batter has scored 6617 runs in 217 matches at an average of 35.38 and at a strike rate of 127.17 with the highest score of 106*.

Dhawan expressed his excitement ahead of returning to their home stadium.

“We, as players, always want our fans to be the loudest. And Punjab fans already have it in their blood to be vocal and expressive at all times. So, we are delighted to return to our home crowd and cannot wait to meet with everyone who comes out to cheer for us at the stadium,” Dhawan said as quoted from a press release by PBKS.

This season the PBKS journey began with a stunning win over the Delhi Capitals in front of the home crowd.

They suffered two consecutive defeats but bounced back against GT to make it two wins out of four. (ANI)

