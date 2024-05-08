Indian Premier League 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad host Lucknow Super Giants in crucial tie

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they host Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial Indian Premier League match in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Both teams are locked in at 12 points from 11 games with SRH making the top four cut based on a slightly superior net run rate of -0.065 compared to LSG's -0.371.

The Sunrisers find themselves in a fierce competition for the top four spot with Kolkata Knight Riders (16), Rajasthan Royals (16) and Chennai Super Kings (12) stationed above them on the points table.

The winner of the duel will take a leap in the playoff race.

The Pat Cummins-led side has ample talent but has been unable to hold on to a winning run recently. Sunrisers have lost three of their last four matches, mainly because their destructive batting line-up hasn't delivered.

In their last match against Mumbai Indians, which they lost by seven wickets, they failed to put up a good target on the board, which has been their strong suit this season.

Barring Travis Head, who has been their stand out performer, the other batters in the side have faced a recent slump.

After displaying his power-hitting ability, young opener Abhishek Sharma has breached the 30-run mark just once in the last four games.

And while SRH head coach Daniel Vettori has conceded that the openers are not expected to do the job all the time, the middle order needs to step up. Agencies

