Indian Premier League: Delhi Capitals register 2nd win beats Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets

Lucknow: Delhi Capitals registered their second win in 6 matches in the Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday night as they beat Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets.

Chasing 168 runs to win, DC reached the target in 18.1 overs losing 4 wickets. They lost veteran David Warner (8) in the fourth over when the score was 24. Prithvi Shaw (32) then added 39 runs with Jake Fraser-McGurk.

Captain Rishav Pant and Jake took the gane away from the hosts with brilliant partnership. 22-year old Australian Jake hit three back-to-back sixes in the 13th overs which was bowled by Krunal Pandya. He completed half century in 31 balls. Both added 77 runs 46 balls. Jake went back after scoring 55 from 35 balls with 5 sixes followed by Pant (41 runs from 24 balls).

Earlier, spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed three wickets on his return from injury, but Ayush Badoni's brilliant unbeaten half-century lifted hosts Lucknow Super Giants to 167/7 in 20 overs.

Batting first on the central spongy pitch, Lucknow Super Giants opener Quinton de Kock started and finished the first over from Khaleel Ahmed with a boundary. Khaleel has been Capitals' best bowler so far this season but his first ball was short and wide, to be carved away over the leaping gully fielder. Though the bowler straightened up his line in response to the boundary, de Kock managed to find a thick inside edge for four more.

De Kock missed a big swing across the line of Khaleel's second over and the finger went up. The ball was heading toward the leg and de Kock went for the DRS - but ball-tracking had it shaving the leg stump. The DRS result came in for the umpire's call, and de Kock departed after scoring 19 off 13 deliveries.

KL Rahul was batting beautifully on 39 from 21 when he attempted to cut one going across him and feathered an edge behind off Kuldeep. It wasn't given out on the field, but Rishabh Pant quickly reviewed it and Rahul departed after scoring 39. LSG were 80/5 at the end of 10 overs, having brought Deepak Hooda in as their Impact Substitute replacing de Kock.

Kuldeep Yadav ended his spell with figures of 3-20 in his four overs.

No boundaries came in almost the next five overs for the host as Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya rotated the strike and kept the scoreboard ticking. LSG were six down after the fall of Pandya (3) off the final ball of the 13th over and the second over of Mukesh Kumar. Kuldeep started the rot with two in two balls and the home side since then lost 5 for 28 during the middle overs of their innings.

Brief score: Lucknow Super Giants 167/7 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 55 not out, KL Rahul 39; Kuldeep Yadav 3-20, Khaleel Ahmed 2-41) lost to Delhi Capitals 170/4 in 18.1 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 55, Rishav Pant 41, Prithvi Shaw 32, Ravi Bishnoi 2/25). Agencies

Also Read: South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams joins Delhi Capitals as a replacement for Harry Brook

Also Watch: