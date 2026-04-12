Indian Premier League Doesn’t Just Discover Talent, It Accelerates It: Lalit Modi

Mumbai: As the Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to produce a new wave of fearless young cricketers who are rapidly transforming into global stars, the tournament’s founder Lalit Modi has reflected on the league’s original vision, stating that the tournament helps not just in identifying talent, but also forces the talent to declare itself by accelerating onto the world stage. He said the IPL was conceived as a system that would force emerging talent to prove itself under pressure at the highest level rather than through prolonged domestic progression.

“The Indian Premier League was never meant to follow cricket’s traditional pathways—it was built to disrupt them. From day one, the idea was simple: stop waiting years to discover greatness and instead force it to reveal itself under the brightest lights, against the best in the world. What we are seeing today with players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Mukul Choudhary, and a relentless wave of fearless young cricketers is not evolution—it is disruption playing out exactly as designed,” Modi told IANS.

The up-and-coming players have changed the face of the game and have been playing fearlessly, even while facing some of the finest cricketers and legends of the game on the other side. Expanding on how the league has reshaped talent discovery, Modi highlighted how quickly players can now transition from obscurity to prominence.

“The IPL has done what no system before it could. It has collapsed in time. A player who would once have spent five years in the shadows now gets five matches to prove he belongs. And if he does, the world knows his name overnight. Mukul Choudhary didn’t “arrive” slowly—he exploded into relevance. Vaibhav didn’t “learn the ropes”—he walked in and took control. This generation is not asking for permission. They are taking it. That is the IPL effect,” he said, praising young talents like Sooryavanshi and Mukul.

He further argued that the league has redefined scouting and talent identification in world cricket. IANS

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