Suryakumar hails Rohit’s ‘incredible’ 15-year journey with Mumbai Indians, wishes association continues ‘as long as you want’

New Delhi: India’s T20I captain and batting ace Suryakumar Yadav had some thoughtful words for former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who completed 15 years with the franchise, as he wished the veteran opener a long association with the team while also congratulating him on the achievement.

“It’s a fantastic achievement, 15 years playing for one franchise. Also, I remember, before entering this dressing room, I made my debut in first-class cricket when you were around, in 2010-11. And then I came here in 2011, though the first three years with the Mumbai Indians were very electrifying. Couldn’t get a lot of time to spend with you on the field, off the field also.

“But then, when I came back in 2018, it was a wonderful journey till now. And as Polly says, may long that continue for as long as, as long as you want to. We’re very excited. I think 15 years is an incredible achievement. Congratulations,” said Surya in a video shared by the franchise across social media platforms.

Rohit began his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with the Deccan Chargers in 2008 but moved to MI in 2011, a transfer strongly endorsed by the then-captain Sachin Tendulkar. He made his MI debut on April 10, 2011, against Delhi Daredevils (now named Delhi Capitals) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, scoring an unbeaten 27, sharing a match-clinching partnership with Tendulkar in a dominant eight-wicket win. IANS

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