Indian Premier League: Harvik Desai named as replacement for Vishnu Vinod due to an injury

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai as a replacement for Vishnu Vinod, who is ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury.

"Wicket-keeper batter Vishnu Vinod has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2024 owing to an injury to his forearm. The Mumbai Indians have signed Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter Harvik Desai as a replacement," an IPL statement read. IANS

