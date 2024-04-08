Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Mumbai Indians open account with 29-run win over Delhi Capitals

Mumbai: Romario Shepherd's 10-ball unbeaten 39 that included a 32-run final over and three wickets for three runs by Gerald Coetzee in the final over helped Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 29 runs in Match 20 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and claim their first victory of the season.

Mumbai, who had started with defeats in their first three matches, finally opened their account in IPL 2024 with a brilliant display of batting and bowling that included two superb final overs on the day.

Shepherd ended Mumbai Indians' innings with a sensational final over, hitting 32 runs off Anrich Nortje, hitting four sixes and two boundaries as Mumbai Indians ended in a flourish to reach 234/5 in 20 overs after Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first. Shepherd blasted 4, 6, 6, 6, 4. 6 in the 20th over bowled by Anrich Nortje, who conceded 65 runs in four overs.

Chasing 235 in 20 overs on a pitch on which Pant said any target could be chased successfully, Delhi Capitals rode on blazing half-centuries by Prithvi Shaw (66 off 40) and Tristan Stubbs (71 off 25 balls) to reach 205/8 in 20 overs and fell short by 29 runs.

It was Super Sunday all the way for the 18,000-odd children from local NGOa that were invited by Mumbai Indians to watch the match as part of their Education and Sports for All (ESA) Day as they witnessed some brilliant power-hitting by players from both teams.

Tristan Stubbs blasted a 19-ball half-century, undeterred by the loss of his skipper Rishabh Pant who was out for one run off three balls, as he offered a leading edge to cover while attempting a big one over midwicket. He hammered Madhwal for 14 runs off two legal deliveries as he reverse-scooped the first delivery of the 17th over for a four, then hammered a no-ball for a six and smoked a full toss to the extra cover boundary as they scored 19 runs off the over.

Bumrah was taken to eight runs off the 18th over and with 55 runs from 12 balls, Stubbs blasts Romario Shepherd for back-to-back sixes. But Axar Patel was run out off the next delivery as they attempted to steal a single. Stubbs smoked Shepherd for a six off the last ball to take Delhi Capitals past 200.

With 34 needed off the last six balls, Stubbes was out going for a big one and edging one back to Ishan Kishan to end his innings for 71 off 27 balls, hammering three boundaries and seven maximums.

But in the end, his effort went in vain as Gerald Coetzee claimed three wickets off a brilliant final over to clinch a 29-run victory for Mumbai Indians. Coetzee finished with 4-34 off four overs while Bumrah claimed 2-22 of four brilliant overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 234/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 49, Ishan Kishan 42, Hardik Pandya 39, Tim David 45 not ut; Romario Shepherd 39 not out; Axar Patel 2-35, Anrich Nortje 2-65) beat Delhi Capitals 205/8 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 66, Tristan Stubbs 71, Abishek Porel 41; Gerald Coetzee 4-34, Jasprit Bumrah 2-22) by 29 runs. IANS

