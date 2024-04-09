Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Mayank Yadav feeling soreness in lower abdominal area

Lucknow: Mayank Yadav, the newest fast-bowling sensation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, is feeling soreness in the lower abdominal area and his franchise Lucknow Super Giants have said the youngster’s workload will be managed this week as a precautionary measure.

In Sunday’s match against Gujarat Titans at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Mayank had to walk off the field after bowling just one over, where he was down on pace and was hit for three boundaries, conceding 13 runs overall. “Mayank felt soreness in the lower abdominal area and as a precaution, we are managing his workload over the next week. We hope to see him soon on the field,” said Colonel Vinod Bisht, LSG CEO, in an official update.

Mayank Yadav has been the standout fast bowler in the tournament for LSG so far, producing blistering three-wicket spells against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the two matches he played before Sunday’s game, earning him Player of the Match awards on both occasions. After Sunday’s game ended, left-arm spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya stated Mayank seemed okay to him. “I don’t know what is happening, but I did have a brief couple of seconds’ chat - he seemed okay, which was quite a relief for us,” he said to broadcasters after the match ended.

Mayank, a product of Delhi’s renowned Sonnet Cricket Club, also holds the record of the fastest delivery of IPL 2024 so far, at 156.7 kmph, which came in the clash against RCB at Bengaluru last week. Frequent injuries have put hurdles in Mayank’s cricketing journey so far -– he missed IPL 2023 due to an injury sustained in a practice session and had to miss the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy entirely because of an injury, for which he underwent rehabilitation in Mumbai.

LSG are now in third place in the points table with three wins out of four games, including two of them coming at home, and will next host bottom-placed Delhi Capitals at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday evening. (IANS).

