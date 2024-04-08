Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants move to third spot after win over Gujarat Titans

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants moved to the third position in the points table in the Indian Premier League 2024 after defeating Gujarat Titans by 33 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, here. This was their third win in four matches while Gujarat Titans faced third defeat in five matches.

After scoring challenging total of 163 runs on the board, the hosts restricted the opponents at 130 in 18.5 overs.

Gujarat openers Sai Sudharsan (31) and Shubman Gill (19) started well as they added 54 runs in 6 overs. But LSG’s spinners bowled well in the middle overs, took wickets in regular intervals which cut the run rate down. Pacer Yash Thakur took 5 wickets while spinner Krunal Pandya claimed three wickets for 11 runs.

Earlier, Marcus Stoinis 58 off 43 deliveries and late fire by Nicholas Pooran lifted LSG to 163 for 5 in 20 overs.

Batting first on their home ground, Lucknow suffered an early setback as opener Quinton de Kock got out after opening his account with a six to Umesh Yadav. In an attempt for another six to a short of a length delivery, de Kock skewed it to the third man’s hand and walked back to the pavilion. Not a start that Lucknow would have thought of as Umesh was all over the Lucknow batters in the powerplay.

Devdutt Padikkal, who came to bat at number three, was the second wicket of Yadav. Umesh bowled a back of a length delivery in the channel nipping away with the angle and Padikkal was enticed into wafting at it. Padikkal got a thick outside edge and Shankar snaffled it up at wide slip, low to his left. Padikkal got out after scoring 7 runs in 7 deliveries.

Lucknow after the end of two overs were reeling on 18 for two as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis joined skipper KL Rahul who was toiling hard on the other end. Rahul struck back-to-back boundaries to Spencer Johnson in his second over and got the pressure relieved from LSG. LSG batters collected thirteen runs in Johnson’s second over and it was the most expensive over in the powerplay. LSG ended on 47 for 2 after the end of the powerplay as Stoinis and Rahul started building the inning.

Titans came with an attacking bowling plan on a damp pitch which saw an uneven bounce right from the start of the match. They bowled on the hard length and kept the ball away from both batters. Rahul, who loves to play cut and drive shots suffered difficulties in scoring against Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. Mohit Sharma on the other hand mixed his pace well without giving much room to score. It was a good display of bowling from the Titans’ bowlers as LSG after the end of ten overs scored 74 for two with Rahul and Stoinis found difficulties in scoring boundaries.

From 18 for 2 in the third over, the third-wicket pairing of Rahul and Stoinis had bolted together a stocky partnership worth 73 from 62 balls - but LSG's skipper departed trying to take on Darshan Nalkande, brought on at fourth change by Titans. Rahul was looking to hit down the ground but it didn't come on to the bat and he was well held by Rahul Tewatia several yards in from the rope at long-on. A score of 33 off 31, with only three boundaries with a strike rate of 106.45.

Nalkande bowling his second over of the day was welcomed with a six and the fourth went the same way with another clean swing across the line by Stoinis who started changing his gear and scored his first IPL 2024 half-century in 40 deliveries. Nalkande stuck to his guns, however, and made his second breakthrough of the night as Stoinis top-edged a hoick straight up and departed scoring 58 off 43 deliveries. Titans successfully kept a lid on things. It was the second-slowest inning by Stoinis in all the IPL matches in which he has scored 50 or 50 plus.

Brief Score: Lucknow Super Giants 163 for 5 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 58, KL Rahul 33; Darshan Nalkande 2-21, Umesh Yadav 2-22) beat Gujarat Titans 130/10 in 18.5 overs (Sai Sudharsan 31, Rahul Tewatia 30, Krunal Pandya 3/11, Yash Thakur 5/30. Agencies

