Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Rajasthan Royals begins sale of ticket for 1st match

Franchise plans mentorship sessions for local young cricketers with Sangakkara

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: After the successful conduct of two matches during IPL 2023 last year, Guwahati is set to welcome back Indian Premier League (IPL) action in May, when Rajasthan Royals will play two of their home matches at the ACA Stadium at Barsapara.

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural IPL champions, will be hosting Punjab Kings on May 15, followed by a match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19. Given the palpable excitement and anticipation in the NorthEast region, the franchise today announced that tickets for their first home match in Guwahati against Punjab Kings are now available on BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner of the team.

Talking to the media persons here on Thursday, the CEO of Rajasthan Royals, Jake Lush McCrum, said, “Fans who had registered for early access to tickets will be able to make their purchase by visiting BookMyShow’s app or website from today. Meanwhile, tickets for the first match against the Punjab Kings will be available to general fans from April 19.”

He also added, “The lowest price of an online ticket starts at Rs 1000. To provide students with the chance to experience their favourite Royals stars, including Guwahati’s own Riyan Parag, the franchise is launching Rs 500 tickets, which will be available to purchase at the box office at a later date.”

The franchise has also announced that fans who purchase tickets to Punjab Kings match will also get the first access to purchase the tickets for Royals’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19, which will be made available at a later date.

Rajasthan Royals started their campaign in style in this edition of the meet, winning six of their seven matches, and right now they are at the top of the points table with 12 points. Local boy Riyan Parag is also playing exceptional cricket for the Rajasthan Royals this season, and his performance will undoubtedly draw huge crowds to the gallery during the matches in Guwahati.

McCrum admitted that they were expecting a full house in both games. He also feels that the good show by Riyan in this season of the IPL will serve as a reminder that young players from Assam and the North East can dream of playing in the IPL.

Commenting on the preparation of forthcoming matches in Guwahati, McCrum said, “The management team is here already, getting the stadium ready for the matches. The ACA has done great work maintaining the stadium and upgrading various facilities. We are both aligned on providing the fans with the best viewing and match day experience.”

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals also chalked out plans to promote cricket at the grass-roots level in the state. McCrum added: “Seeing Riyan’s growth, we are keen on Assam producing more such players. We are planning on conducting mentorship sessions with our Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, U-16 and U-19 players from Assam, so they can learn from the best and develop.

