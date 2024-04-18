We trust our players’ skillset: Punjab Kings Sunil Joshi

Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians today

Chandigarh: Punjab Kings are all set to face off against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians for their seventh encounter of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur on Thursday.

As the fans are hoping for the Kings to register their third win of the season, Punjab Kings spin bowling coach Sunil Joshi praised the side for keeping their skin in the game till the last ball in the past three matches.

Addressing the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Joshi said, "Every match is important. Our thought process is always to win. If we look at the last three games, the match has gone to the last ball, and anyone can win in that situation, especially in this format. We have done well to stretch the match for as long as we have."

Joshi also gave an update on skipper Shikhar Dhawan and backed Curran to lead the side well in case Dhawan unable to take the field on Thursday.

"As far as an update on Shikhar Dhawan is concerned, the medical team will assess the situation and inform us. Now, he is in rehab. Sam Curran has been donning the captain's hat for us in his absence. He was also the stand-in captain last year when Dhawan was injured, and he led the side well. So, we trust him completely," he said.

On being asked about Punjab's strategies of using similar playing combinations for most matches, Joshi said that it is important to allow players to perform in the shorter formats.

"I think it's important to give players a good run in this format. It shows faith and trust in their skillset. This is what this franchise is giving to all players and to staff as well. You have to give players time to perform. Hence, we are sticking to the same combination," he said.

Joshi further explained why Punjab Kings have an advantage competing on the Mullanpur wicket if their top-order gets going in the powerplay overs. IANS

