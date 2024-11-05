Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction likely to be held in Riyadh at November end

New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is likely to be held in Riyadh at the end of this month, sources told IANS on Monday.

“Officials have gone there to finalise the venue and dates, announcement to be made very soon,” the source added.

As all ten franchises have announced their list of retained players for the IPL 2025, all attention is now shifted to the upcoming mega auction to be held in the end of November. With a total salary cap of Rs 120 crore available at the mega auction for each team to form a squad of 25 players, franchises were allowed to retain up to six players (Retention/Right to Match) with a with a maximum of five capped internationals and up to two uncapped Indian players.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and inaugural season champions Rajasthan Royals have opted for full retentions, securing six players each. Five teams—Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad—have retained five players.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have retained four, three, and two players, respectively. With Rs 110.5 cr in hand, Punjab Kings head into the highly anticipated action-packed mega auction with the largest purse. IANS

Also Read: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Retention Drama Unfolds

Also Watch: