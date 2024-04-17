Indian Premier League (IPL): Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth slams RCB bowling in SRH match

Bengaluru: Former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth lashed out at the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowlers for their poor performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) season so far, remarking that even Virat Kohli, who has barely bowled in various editions of IPL, would have conceded fewer runs that franchise's frontline bowlers, including Lockie Ferguson, Reece Topley, etc.

RCB bowlers conceded 287 runs and could take only three wickets against SRH. SRH produced the highest total in IPL history and broke their own record of scoring 277 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) thanks to some serious hitting from Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen. Though fiery knocks from skipper Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik helped RCB put up a fight and end with 262/7 on the board, RCB are likely to remember the match mostly for the wrong reasons.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth advised the team that they should play with 11 batters and even give overs to their frontline batters, skipper Faf Du Plessis, Virat and Cameron Green.

"Reece Topley is getting smashed. Lockie Ferguson was getting smashed. He has not done well in the IPL. He has travelled from Kolkata to Bengaluru. Will Jacks has been their best bowler. Better yet, they play 11 batters. Ask Faf du Plessis to bowl 2 overs. Give Cameron Green 4 overs. I think Virat Kohli wouldn't have conceded this many had he bowled 4 overs. Virat Kohli is a decent bowler," said Srikkanth. Srikkanth said that he felt bad for Virat, who was helplessly watching "balls fly out of the stadium." (ANI)

Also Read: It’s not possible to be without Virat Kohli at T20 World Cup: Kris Srikkanth

Also Watch: