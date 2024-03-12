Indian Premier League (IPL): Hardik Pandya joins Mumbai Indians

Mumbai: Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season starting from March 22 this year.

Notably, Pandya is set to captain Mumbai Indians (MI), replacing their five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy-winning skipper Rohit Sharma in the 2024 season of the cash-rich league.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians (MI) official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Pandya was seen entering the MI dressing room and performing a pooja along with head coach Mark Boucher. In November last year, Pandya moved back from Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise as part of a trade between both franchises. The star all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign in the cash-rich league with aplomb. In GT’s debut season in 2022, Hardik got them off to a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy.

In 31 matches for GT, Pandya scored 833 runs with six half-centuries and a best score of 87*. He also took 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17. Pandya also played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021. (IANS)

