Indian Premier League (IPL): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) appoint James Franklin as pace-bowling coach

New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have announced the appointment of former New Zealand all-rounder James Franklin as its pace-bowling coach for the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Franklin, the former left-arm fast-bowler, replaces legendary South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, who was appointed in the role by the franchise in 2022. But the franchise said Steyn will not link up with the team for the upcoming season due to personal reasons.

“Dale Steyn will not be joining us this season due to personal reasons and James Franklin will be the Pace Bowling Coach for this season. Welcome on board, James!” wrote the franchise on its social media accounts on Monday.

Franklin has played 31 Tests, 110 ODIs and 38 T20Is for New Zealand between 2001 and 2013. As a player, Franklin has played for Mumbai Indians in the 2011 and 2012 IPL seasons, and he will now have his maiden coaching stint in the tournament through SRH.

He will reunite with his former New Zealand teammate Daniel Vettori, who was appointed as SRH head coach after IPL 2023, where the side finished at the bottom of the points table. Earlier on Monday, SRH announced Australia’s Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins as its skipper for IPL 2024 season. (IANS)

Also Read: Pat Cummins Named Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain for IPL 2024

Also Watch: