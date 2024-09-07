Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals (RR) appoint Rahul Dravid as head coach

New Delhi: Former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the new head coach of Rajasthan Royals (RR) on a multi-year contract. Dravid’s tenure as India head coach came to an end after the side won the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup at Barbados in June this year.

"I am pleased to be returning to the franchise I have called 'home' for a number of years in the past. After the World Cup, I feel it's the ideal time for me to take on another challenge, and the Royals is the perfect place to do that.”

“A lot of hard work and deliberations from Manoj, Jake, Kumar and the team has gone into the progression that the franchise has made over the past few years. It's an exciting opportunity for us to take this team to the next level given the kind of talent and resources we have at our disposal and I'm looking forward to getting started," Dravid said in a statement. IANS

