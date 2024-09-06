Women’s T20 World Cup Trophy tour to happen in Bengaluru, Mumbai

New Delhi: With just less than a month left for the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup to begin in the UAE, the trophy will make a tour of Bengaluru and Mumbai in the coming days. The stunning trophy made a tour of Dubai on September 3, making stops at important locations like Half Desert Dubai, Dubai Frame, Museum of the Future, and the breathtaking Dubai Sunrise.

The trophy tour will begin in India on September 6 with a stop at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC), a hub for nurturing young female talented cricketers, followed by fans getting a chance to catch a glimpse of the trophy up close at Nexus Mall, Koramangala, Bengaluru, on September 7 and 8.

The trophy will then travel to Mumbai on September 10, with fans having the opportunity to see the silverware at Infinity Mall, Malad, on September 14 and 15. After its India leg ends, the Trophy Tour will continue its journey to Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, before returning to the UAE for the tournament opening game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 3.

The 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup was moved to the UAE from Bangladesh by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on August 20 due to political instability and safety concerns in the Asian country. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will remain the host of the tournament while the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will deliver the event. IANS

Also Read: All-rounder Deandra Dottin returns to West Indies squad for Women's T20 World Cup

Also Watch: