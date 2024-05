GUWAHATI: ACA Cricket Academy will organize open trials as a part of its talent search for fast bowlers. The trials will be held in five cities: Dibrugarh (May 13), Tezpur (May 14), Barpeta (May 16), Silchar (May 18) and Guwahati (May 21).

