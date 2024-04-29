Indian Premier League: Ruturaj Gaikwad misses ton as CSK register massive against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Chennai: With superb all-round performance by five-time champion, Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs in a vital match of Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday night. This was CSK’s 5th win in 9 matches to reach inside top 3 in the points table.

After scoring a challenging total of 212, the hosts created pressure on SRH right from the beginning by claiming two wickets in the second over. In-form Travis Head (13) was first to go followed by Anmolpreet Singh off the bowling of Tusher Deshpande who again struck in the fourth over by taking Abhishek Sharma (15) . The visitors lost wickets in regular intervals and finally were bundled out for 134 runs in 18.5 overs.

Pacer was Deshpande was the pick of the bowlers who took 4 wickets for 27 while Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana grabbed two wickets each.

Earlier, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad fell two runs short of becoming the second batter to hit back-to-back IPL centuries, while Daryl Mitchell got his maiden fifty in the tournament as Chennai Super Kings posted 212/3.

Gaikwad was solid in hitting 10 fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 181.48 in his 54-ball knock. Mitchell finally came good after a lean start to the tournament by smashing seven fours and a six in his 32-ball stay at the crease, apart from sharing a 107-run stand with Gaikwad.

Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 20-ball 39, laced with four sixes and a boundary was also helpful in CSK going past 200 on consecutive occasions. Pushed into batting first, CSK had a cautious start as they hit only two boundaries in 2.1 overs. Agencies

