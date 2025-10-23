Indian quartet to wait another day as Wistron Ladies Open is reduced to 54 holes

Taipei: The Indian quartet led by Pranavi Urs will need to wait for an extra day before getting to start the Million-dollar Wistron Ladies Open in Chinese Taipei. Following heavy rainfall and a flooded course, the organisers have decided to reduce the tournament to 54 holes, even as the staff and greenskeepers at the golf course are working tirelessly to alleviate the rain’s impact to ensure the course is ready for play.

Apart from Pranavi, the other Indians are Hitaashee Bakshi, who was third at the Women’s Indian Open two weeks ago, rookie Avani Prashanth, and Tvesa Malik. Diksha Dagar has skipped the event. Following a course inspection this morning at Sunrise Golf and Country Club, the Ladies European Tour (LET) and TLPGA have confirmed the Wistron Ladies Open has been reduced to 54 holes.

The committee and stakeholders have decided that it was not possible to open the practice facilities on Wednesday. The course remained unplayable, and therefore, for the safety of players and tournament personnel, there will be no course walk.

Play is now scheduled to begin on Friday morning.

The team will continue to monitor and inspect the course throughout the day and remain hopeful that conditions will improve to allow a course walk on Thursday.

The Sunrise Golf & Country Club is a Par 72 course measuring 6,456 yards for women. This is the sixth edition of the tournament, but only the second that is being co-sanctioned by both the LET and TLPGA.

The event, which includes a dozen past LET winners, also features the defending champion, Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini.

A few days back, Pranavi Urs produced a steady start at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, carding a 1-under 70 to emerge as the leading Indian on day one. Her performance placed her tied for 23rd at Golf Barrière de Deauville. The 21-year-old from Mysuru played a composed front nine, recording nine straight pars. On the back nine, she finally broke through with a birdie on the 10th, only to give the shot back on the very next hole. However, she quickly recovered with another birdie on the 12th before closing out her round with six consecutive pars. (IANS)

Also Read: Muthusamy and Rabada turn the tables on Pakistan with record-laden fightback