Indian Shooters Shapath Bharadwaj, Manisha Keer Shine in Trap Events at Almaty World Cup

NEW DELHI: India's Shapath Bharadwaj hit two perfect series and followed it up with 21 shots in the third series to end day one of the men's trap event with a total of 71 hits from 75 in the ISSF World Cup for Shotgun in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Friday.

Manisha Keer, with a score of 69, was the best-placed Indian women in her trap event.

Shapath started the day with two perfect rounds but only managed 21 in the third series, dropping him down the standings.

Vivaan Kapoor also shot a perfect 25 in his second series, after starting with 22 hits and finishing the day with 23 shots in the third series. The third Indian in the competition, Ahvar Rizvi, shot 23, 22 and 23 to finish day one on a score of 68 at the Asanov Shooting Club.

Udaivir Singh Jaijee and Ali Aman Elahi, competing for ranking points, scored 71 and 66 respectively.

In the women's event, Manisha Keer began with two consecutive series of 24 each before finishing the day with a total score of 69 after hitting 21 targets in the third series. She is currently in 17th position. Agencies

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