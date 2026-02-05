Shotgun National Selection Trials: Manisha, Bhowneesh top trap T1 finals

New Delhi: Manisha Keer and Bhowneesh Mendiratta secured the top positions in women’s and men’s Trap T1, respectively, at the Shotgun National Selection Trials 1&2 held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

In the women’s finals, Manisha scored 27 targets to narrowly beat Neeru Dhanda, who finished with 25 hits. Aashima Ahlawat took third place with 20 hits.

Kirti Gupta led the qualification round with a score of 118 and placed seventh in the finals. Rajeshwari Kumari and Aashima Ahlawat scored 114 each. Preeti Rajak qualified for the finals with a score of 113, followed by Manisha Keer with 110. The top eight were rounded out by Neeru Dhanda (109), Varsha Varman (107), and Shagun Chowdhary (106).

Bhowneesh narrowly defeated Prithviraj Tondaiman 28-27 to claim the top position in the men’s finals. World Cup Final 2024 medallist Vivaan Kapoor finished third with 23 hits. IANS

