Indian Skeet Teams Bag Double Bronze as Manu Bhaker Misses Podium in 10m Air Pistol Final

Nagoya, Sep 23: Indian shooters continued to add medals to the country's tally at the Asian Games 2026, bagging bronze medals in the men's and women's skeet team competition on Wednesday.

India's men's skeet team of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, and Bhavtegh Singh Gill won bronze, finishing level with Kazakhstan on 346 points before prevailing in a tense shoot-off to claim the medal.

Earlier in the day, the trio of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Razia Dhillon, and Maheshwari Chauhan won a bronze medal in the women's skeet team event shooting a total of 331.

Naruka's individual qualification form also carried him into the men's skeet individual final, where he narrowly missed out on a second medal of the day.

Later, double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker suffered heartbreak as she fell short of a podium spot in the women's 10m air pistol individual event, finishing fifth in the final.

Manu, who entered the individual final after finishing third in qualification with a score of 579, which included 20 inner 10s, shot 181.1 in the eight-women final as India drew blank in the women's 10m Air pistol event after missing the team medal by the barest of margins. (IANS)

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