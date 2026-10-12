Indian Squash Stars Anahat and Velavan Bow Out in Thrilling Second-Round Matches

NEW DELHI: Anahat Singh’s campaign at the Egyptian Squash Open ended in the second round on Sunday, after losing 3-2 to world number six Fayrouz Aboelkheir in a hard fought match in Giza 7–11, 11–8, 14–12, 6–11, 6–11. Velavan Senthilkumar’s run ended in the second round, as he lost 2-3 to France’s Victor Crouin 11-8, 11-9, 11-13, 6-11, 7-11, while Veer Chotrani, who beat Egypt’s Moustafa Elsirty in round one, takes on England’s Mohamed ElShorbagy. Agencies

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