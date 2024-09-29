Indian Super League 2024-25: Odisha FC beat Jamshedpur FC, register season's first win

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC finally tasted victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, defeating Jamshedpur FC 2-1 at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.

It was a thrilling encounter that saw both teams create numerous chances throughout the match. The first half was particularly exciting, with goals from Diego Mauricio and Mourtada Fall giving Odisha FC a two-goal advantage. However, Jamshedpur FC pulled one back through an own goal from Fall in the second half.

Odisha FC will next welcome Kerala Blasters to the Kalinga Stadium on October 3. Jamshedpur FC will also be playing a home game, against East Bengal on October 5. IANS

Also Read: Second Day of India-Bangladesh Test at Green Park Stadium Completely Washed Out

Also watch: