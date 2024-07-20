Indian Super League: East Bengal FC sign Jeakson Singh Thounaojam from Kerala Blasters FC

Kolkata: East Bengal FC have secured a four-year deal to sign Indian national team midfielder Jeakson Singh Thounaojam on a permanent transfer from Kerala Blasters FC for a club record of 3.2 crores plus transfer fees. Hailing from Manipur, Jeakson has been a mainstay in the Indian national team’s midfield over the past three years. The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has played 22 matches for the national team so far and was a vital part of the Blue Tigers’ triumphant SAFF Championship (2021, 2023), Tri-Nation Series (2023) and Intercontinental Cup (2023) squads. India’s first and only scorer at a FIFA World Cup (against Colombia at the 2017 U-17 World Cup).

“I am honored and thrilled to join this historic club. The unwavering support and energy of the East Bengal fans are truly inspiring and I look forward to contributing to its rich legacy and giving my best on and off the field for them. Together, we’ll achieve great things and create unforgettable memories in the days to come!” said Jeakson Singh to East Bengal FC media group. Jeakson honed his skills at the Chandigarh Football Academy and the Minerva Academy during his formative years, before joining Kerala Blasters in the 2018-19 season. In a bid to get more playing time at the top-flight level, Jeakson served two loan spells with the Indian Arrows between 2017 and 2018. IANS

