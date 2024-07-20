Indian Super League: Hitesh Sharma joins Mumbai City FC on loan from Odisha FC

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC have confirmed a loan deal for 26-year-old midfielder Hitesh Sharma from Odisha FC, which will see him join the club until the end of the 2024-25 season. Born in Jalandhar, Hitesh honed his skills at the Chandigarh Football Academy and Tata Football Academy (TFA). After graduating from TFA, he began his senior career with Mumbai FC in the I-League, displaying his technical prowess and understanding of the game. His Indian Super League (ISL) journey started with ATK, followed by stints with Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC, where he proved his calibre and versatility. “I am thrilled to join Mumbai City FC, a club renowned for its vision and strong commitment to success. Representing the club in various competitions and contributing to its objectives will be an honour. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and fans and enjoying my time in the amazing city of Mumbai,” said Sharma to MFC’s media team. IANS

